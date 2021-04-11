Mayans M.C. Shares “By Blood” Clip feat Edward James Olmos

Loading...

“So much I’ll never know.” Watch “By Blood” clip from the upcoming episode of Mayans M.C. starring Danny Pino and Edward James Olmos.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.