Meet Enola Holmes in Latest Teaser From Netflix

When Enola Holmes—Sherlock’s teen sister—discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

Millie Bobby Brown and the cast and crew of the new Netflix Film, Enola Holmes, introduce audiences to our new fearless Holmes heroine.

Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. Only on Netflix September 23.

https://www.netflix.com/title/81277950