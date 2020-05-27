Meet HBO Max

HBO Max offers something for everyone: hit movies, documentaries, comedy specials, new exclusive series called Max Originals, and TV’s biggest shows—including Friends and HBO’s Game of Thrones.

And there’s plenty more in the 10,000-hour collection: series for kids, TV and movie classics, superheroes from DC Universe, and more. If you’re already subscribed to HBO Now through Apple, your HBO Now app will update to the HBO Max app and you’ll get access at no additional charge.

Here’s a look at what’s included:

Hit movies

Stream popular movies like the complete Lord of the Rings trilogy and Wonder Woman, as well as titles available on HBO, like Joker, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Much more will be available later this year.

All of HBO

The offering is pretty much a “TV’s greatest hits”: Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Entourage, Insecure, Watchmen, Sex and the City, Girls, Westworld, True Detective, Succession, True Blood, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Big Little Lies—to name just a few. You’ll also find groundbreaking HBO documentaries like McMillions and Leaving Neverland.

More of your favorites

Watch every episode of Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Catch up on fan favorites like Rick and Morty and Doctor Who. Select shows from Warner Bros., the CW library, and the DC Universe will be available this year.

New shows galore

HBO Max will introduce dozens of original series, including new installments of Gossip Girl, the Anna Kendrick–led comedy-drama Love Life, and the voguing competition Legendary.

Lots for kids of all ages

There’s so much to enjoy here: Sesame Street (new as well as classic episodes) and a new talk show hosted by Elmo himself: The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo. There are also new episodes of Looney Tunes Cartoons as well as classics like Scooby-Doo, The Jetsons, and The Flintstones.

Share the fun

Create up to five user profiles per HBO Max account, including ones for children with parental controls and a PIN lock. You can also download content for offline viewing.

Try the Apple TV app

With the Apple TV app, you can keep track of what you’re watching across all your favorite streaming platforms—including HBO Max. It’s all your TV, all in one app.

