Blark and Son follows the adventures of Blark as he struggles to bond with his son who he loves more than anything else in the world.

Son is torn between childhood and adulthood when his old imaginary friend, Mr. Pockets, returns.

CAST

Chris Mintz-Plasse – Son

Adam Aseraf – Zeke

Justin Roiland – Junior

Ben Bayouth – Mr. Pockets