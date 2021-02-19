Mythic Quest Season 2 Teaser Arrives on Apple TV+

Loading...

Ubisoft’s first live-action TV series is back! Goodbye Raven’s Banquet, hello…something else. A new season of Mythic Quest​ returns May 7 to Apple TV+. Learn more: https://apple.co/_MythicQuest​

Mythic Quest​ is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (3arts), Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (Ubisoft), David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). The series ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.