Mythic Quest Shares Season 2 BTS Video

“It’s the greatest show in the history of television,” says the totally unbiased creator and star of Mythic Quest, Rob McElhenney. Come behind the scenes with the cast and creators of Season 2. Watch Mythic Quest Season 2 on May 7th on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/Mythic_Quest​

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction.

Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).