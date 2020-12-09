Netflick Premieres “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sponsor Loading...

As the characters in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom sermonize, philosophize, talk shit, confront and condemn, their cascading words become a symphonic composition which celebrates the pain, joy and wonder of being Black, human and alive.

In as much as Ma Rainey, the historical figure, was a trailblazer, by 1927 the world was starting to leave her behind. Bessie Smith, Ma’s protege and alleged former lover, had eclipsed her in record sales and popularity. And each week The Duke Ellington Orchestra could be heard on the radio, live from The Cotton Club; the modernity of Ellington’s harmonics, the polar opposite of Ma Rainey and her jug band blues.

Levee, Ma’s coronet player, who has his own musical sound and vision of the future, sees his time in Chicago as a chance to break free of the strictures which have kept Black performers/artists from having the creative careers they deserve.

Will Levee have a future full of promise and possibility, or will the demons of his past and ours as a country keep him and us from moving forward, unencumbered and free?

The blues as an art form has always struck me as having the power to transform the paradoxical, (faith vs despair, anguish vs desire) into a balm for the hopeful heart. Or to quote Ma Rainey –

“The blues helps you get out of bed in the morning. You get up knowing you ain’t alone. There’s something else in the world. Something’s been added by that song.”

About

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Director: George C. Wolfe

Starring: ​Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts

Genre: Drama, Music

Rating: R

Release Date: December 18th