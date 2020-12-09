Static Multimedia community

Netflick Premieres “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

As  the  characters  in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom sermonize, philosophize, talk shit, confront  and condemn, their cascading words become a symphonic composition which celebrates the pain, joy and wonder of being Black, human and alive.  

In  as  much  as  Ma  Rainey,  the  historical  figure,  was  a  trailblazer,  by  1927  the  world  was  starting to leave her behind. Bessie Smith, Ma’s protege and alleged former lover, had eclipsed  her  in  record  sales  and  popularity.  And  each  week  The  Duke  Ellington  Orchestra  could be heard on the radio, live from The Cotton Club; the modernity of Ellington’s harmonics, the polar opposite of Ma Rainey and her jug band blues.  

Levee, Ma’s coronet player, who has his own musical sound and vision of the future, sees his time  in  Chicago  as  a  chance  to break  free  of  the  strictures  which  have  kept  Black  performers/artists from having the creative careers they deserve.   

Will Levee have a future full of promise and possibility, or will the demons of his past and ours as a country keep him and us from moving forward, unencumbered and free?   

The  blues  as  an  art  form  has  always  struck  me  as  having  the  power  to  transform  the  paradoxical, (faith vs despair, anguish vs desire) into a balm for the hopeful heart. Or to quote Ma Rainey – 

    “The  blues  helps  you  get  out  of  bed  in  the  morning.  You  get  up knowing  you  ain’t  alone.  There’s something else in the world.  Something’s been added by that song.”

About

 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Director: George C. Wolfe
Starring: ​Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts
Genre: Drama, Music
Rating: R
Release Date: December 18th

