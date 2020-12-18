Netflix Announcing New Fantasy Series: “Shadow and Bone”

Sponsor Loading...

Sinister forces plot against a young soldier when she reveals a magical power that might unite her world.

The plot of Shadow and Bone will follow Alina Starkov, a young soldier and a citizen of the Russia-inspired Kingdom of Ravka. She unexpectedly uncovers a power that might save her best friend and finally unite her country. As she starts to hone it, dangerous forces unite against her and only General Kirigan seems to be willing to help.

Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling YA fantasy books will hit Netflix April, 2021.

“We’ve taken the stories of Shadow and Bone and the characters of Six of Crows and we’ve brought them together in what I think will be a really unexpected way. Eric and our writers’ room and our directors have built something entirely new that still somehow stays true to the characters and to the heart of the stories.” – Leigh Bardugo