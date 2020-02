The four-part docu-series follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women in search of love — conning them out of their money and dignity.

Ewing and Grady capture the story as it unravels in real time as his victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them. Love Fraud premieres on Showtime on Friday, May 8 at 9/8c.