“Paradise PD” Season 3 Trailer

This animated series geared toward adults follows a police department that doesn’t do a great job of protecting the backwater, small town where it is located. The officers on the force are bad — not in the sense of being no-nonsense or cool, but bad in the sense of doing a poor job of policing the town. With cops like these, there’s no need for criminals.

The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes.

Leading the crew is Chief Randall Crawford, who is voiced by “SpongeBob SquarePants” actor Tom Kenny.

Paradise PD returns March 12th on Netflix. And things are getting weird.