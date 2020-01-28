    Prime Video Releases Super Bowl Commercial for “Hunters”

    Staff
    Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.

