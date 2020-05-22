Prime Video Shares Clip of “Regular Heroes” Docuseries Episode 3

Another local hero, another helping hand. Episode 3 of Regular Heroes arrives this Friday with special guest, Nick Jonas.

This inspiring weekly docuseries highlights the heroic efforts of essential workers across the US, as told by special guests Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and more. Regular Heroes brings us closer to the extraordinary people risking their lives to save their communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. From grocery clerks to teachers, their impact shows us there is hope when we work together. If you or someone you know is making a difference in their community please visit https://regularheroes.castingcrane.com/ to apply.