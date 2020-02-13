Prime Video Shares Red Band Trailer for ‘Hunters’

WARNING: This red band trailer contains graphic violence and cursing from a rag-tag team of Nazi hunters exacting their bloody righteous revenge. Sooo definitely don’t watch this at your work desk. Hunters comes to Amazon Prime Video February 21.

Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.