Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Harry Bosch (Titus Williver), an LAPD homicide detective, stands trial for the fatal shooting of a serial murder suspect.

A cold case involving the remains of a missing boy forces Bosch to confront his past. As daring recruit, Julia Brasher (Annie Wersching), catches his eye, and departmental politics heat up, Bosch will pursue justice at all costs.