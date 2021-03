Loading...

If you crossed LoFi Girl and comedy network Funny or Die you might get something kinda like R POD, the latest entertainment to appear on YouTube’s massive network. It just started, so allow it to breathe a little, but the concept is interesting enough that we’ve decided to post some content.

Created by a comedian/composer “R” the channel offers slick comedy shorts along with smooth long-play lofi. Tip, the laughing man indicates the laffs and the gal with a headset represents the beats—enjoy!