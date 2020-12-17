Selena: The Series Shares Behind The Moment: Qué Creías

Sponsor Loading...

Behind the Moment offers VIP access to the details around the preparation and shooting of some of the most iconic scenes from Selena: The Series.

The third episode is dedicated to “Qué Creías”, an empowering mariachi-style song. Selena would traditionally call a man from the audience during the performances of this song and treat him as her ex boyfriend.

Here we see Christian Serratos practice her Spanish in the makeup room and with her castmates as she gets ready to perform what she considers one of her favorite Selena songs.