Shaun White Talks First Olympics, Going Pro & Does Karate in “Not A Sports Show”

Loading...

In the 3rd episode of “Not A Sports Show” debuting on FICTO.TV Thursday, Lil Rel gets snowboarding legend Shaun White in the hot seat. Check out 3 clips from the episode below!

This week, Shaun shares what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight as an Olympic gold medalist, why he always chose the can of chili after wins, and what it felt like to get a slow clap at the airport after he won his first Olympic gold medal.

Then, things heat up when Rel challenges Shaun to a hot chili eating contest, followed by a throwback karate movie fight scene, under the stadium lights, worthy of a slow clap itself.













“Not A Sports Show” was created for 21+ sports lovers who are curious to know more about the personal lives of the athletes they love watching compete. Set in a relaxed bar atmosphere, Howery and his guests will kick back for refreshing conversations about anything and everything, and not just the game. From their greatest fears to their greatest triumphs, guests share their worst dates, personal beliefs, family life, and much more about themselves beyond their athletic achievements, all while having some fun. Lil Rel gets the athletes out of their comfort zones with lively activities, including a lie detector test, chili tasting, recreating a karate film, an improv nickname game and more.

Each episode will be dedicated to an interview between Howery and a featured athlete. The show’s first episode will be a two-part interview with former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, followed by the release of new episodes every Thursday through April. Guest stars include:

Chiney Ogwumike: Los Angeles Sparks WNBA player and first Black female ESPN host

Joc Pederson: MLB All-Star and World Series champion

Kenny Smith: 2x NBA champion and Inside the NBA analyst

Melvin Ingram: 3x NFL Pro Bowler

Paul Pierce: NBA champion, finals MVP and former Boston Celtics star

Sabrina Ionescu: 2x John Wooden Award winner, 2020 first overall draft pick and New York Liberty WNBA player

Shannon Sharpe: 3x Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed

Shaun White: snowboarder, skateboarder, 15x X-Games gold medalist and 3x Olympic gold medalist