Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

The all-new hour-long supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” will premiere on Wednesday, September 30 at 8pm ET on Comedy Central.