Loading...

Spring’s here, which means the newest season of anime has arrived.

Start Streaming Anime Subs and Dubs on Funimation: https://bit.ly/34iMA9I​

This seasons lineup includes:

Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Megalobox 2: NOMAD

Fruits Basket The Final Season

Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier ThAn Real Life!

The World Ends With You The Animation

MARS RED