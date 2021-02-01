Stage 13’s Modern Day Horror Series Continues on The CW Network

Loading...

Inspired by the viral fan fiction, Two Sentence Horror Stories is a critically-acclaimed psychological horror anthology series featuring a different sub-genre of horror in each episode.

Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering everyday people and diverse perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues within our modern society.

Created and Executive Produced by Vera Miao, Two Sentence Horror Stories is from the six-time EMMY award-nominated, award-winning studio Stage 13.

The next episode “Essence” premieres at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on The CW Network/Stage 13

Story: A young woman struggling to make ends meet starts work at a high-end nail salon, but the horrifying physical toll the job takes leads her to suspect something much more sinister may be at play.

Writer: Megan Rosati

Director: Bola Ogun

Cast: Cast: Chiara Guzzo “Mina”; Christin Park “Tran”; Laura Mennell “Kora”