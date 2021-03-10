STARZ Shares “Streets are Listening” Track from American Gods

Loading...

“Streets Are Listening” from “American Gods” by Charles Eglee and Andrew Lockington, featuring Emilie-Claire Barlow, heard in Season 3, Episode 5. Published by November Songs (ASCAP) and Charbar Music (SOCAN)

The song writing partnership of Andrew Lockington and Charles Eglee grew out of their close working relationship as composer and producer, respectively, during season three of “American Gods.” While the world went into a state of suspended animation with the COVID-19 lockdown, a handful of folks remained in Toronto to finish the show which had abruptly halted production in mid-February 2020 so everyone could high-tail it back to wherever before international borders slammed shut.

Lockington found himself living alone in the city, his wife and three daughters having retreated to the relative safety of the countryside. Three thousand miles away from his wife and daughters, Eglee, one of the two remaining residents in a 140-room hotel shuttered by the pandemic, looked out his window across an empty park and the deserted city beyond, both grey and stubbornly lifeless during the chilly Toronto spring. Some people filled the time baking bread or journaling. Others found solace in “Tiger King”, learning to tie-dye, or taking to their beds for days on end. Eglee and Lockington filled the holes in their hearts and schedules by becoming a songwriting pod.

“Streets Are Listening” came out of conversations the two fathers often had about raising daughters. Their intent was to write a ballad about a young woman discovering, then declaring, her own self-empowerment in the face of a patriarchal power structure telling her otherwise. They began laying out the story of a girl on a mission to find this mysterious character who seemed to hold her fate in his hands. The question being, who is this guy, and why is her destiny any of his business.

The words started to arrange themselves on the page: “Our girl hard-nosing the highway on an existential quest,” Eglee explains. Then he looked over at CNN on mute. The streets of Minneapolis were jumping off in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. “Here I was in another country, once again filled with shame, rage, and disgust, watching what the rest of the world understood to be business as usual in America: another black man murdered by the police.”

At the same time, Eglee was energized by the strong force in the American soul. “I was so proud of the young brothers and sisters who were taking to the streets to bear witness to America’s crimes, past and present, against its citizens, black, brown, LGBTQ, and female. I felt a certain helplessness not being there with them, but I could support their 400 year long struggle on the page. That man with the song who was empty inside, a liar, the devil, was the incarnation of why Babylon’s burning, and crumbling in shame.”

Lockington and Eglee had often discussed the similarities between Odin and Trump; would-be sun gods more concerned with ruling over others, than leading people to the higher part of themselves. Andrew suggested the ballad could work scoring Laura’s re-introduction to Shadow in Episode 305. “While the lyrics resonated with expat fervor, they also chronicled her character’s journey, taking destiny into her own hands and vanquishing the devil’s falsehood in all its implicit chauvinism.”