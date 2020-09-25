The Comey Rule Premieres on Showtime

Based on Comey’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling book “A Higher Loyalty” and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, The Comey Rule is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation.

The Comey Rule is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

You can watch the premiere on September 27 at 9/8c on Showtime.