The Expanse Season 5 – Nemesis Games Book to Screen

The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), accidental ship captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time.

About The Expanse Seasons 2:

In this noir thriller set two hundred years in the future, the case of a missing young woman leads a washed-up detective across the solar system to uncover the greatest conspiracy in human history.

About The Expanse Seasons 3:

As the Rocinante crew digs deeper into the search for Prax’s missing daughter, the war between Earth and Mars turns deadly in ways the solar system has never seen. But a new threat in the outer reaches of the Belt could prove much more dangerous, threatening to test the very future of humanity.

About The Expanse Seasons 4:

Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.

About The Expanse Seasons 5:

In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.