The Haunting of Bly Manor is the follow-up to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House. Arriving October 9th, this new chapter in the Haunting anthology series revolves around Bly Manor and the lives of its inhabitants, both living and dead.

The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.