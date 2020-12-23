The Incomparable Nelsan Ellis Explains His Character on “True Blood”

In a time when vampires have entered the mainstream, a young Louisiana waitress sets out to prove not only can vamps and humans co-exist, they can find true love.
Created by Alan Ball (Six Feet Under) and based on the best-selling “Sookie Stackhouse” novels by Charlaine Harris.
How do we describe True Blood’s Lafayette, played by the incomparable Nelsan Ellis? As a man of many words and iconic sayings, it’s best if he tells you himself.
Streaming now on HBO.
About
True Blood
On: HBO
Creator: Alan Ball
Starring: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Nelsan Ellis
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery