“The Sopranos” – A Word to the Wise

The Sopranos reminds us that there is always something to learn from Tony, Carmela, Paulie, and the rest of the iconic mob family.

Hailed as one of television’s essential dramas, The Sopranos follows James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano: husband, father and mob boss. Tony juggles the problems of his fractious family with those of a “Family” of a different sort – the mob. He sees a therapist to deal with his professional and personal problems, which bring on panic attacks. He deals with personal and professional power struggles, affairs, violence, the threat of exposure and betrayal, and a whole bunch of people being whacked.

