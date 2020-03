In the wake of her husband’s execution by MS-13, Magda fears for her life. She flees Honduras with her young daughter, hoping to make it to the United States. In Colorado, restaurant owner Victor prepares his family for life without him as he awaits his next ICE hearing and possible deportation back to Guatemala. Special Agent Ramirez leads a Homeland Security investigation into a smuggling cell in McAllen, Texas.

The Trade Season 2 premieres Friday, March 6th at 9/8c.