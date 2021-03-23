Top 5 Comedies Streaming Now

Loading...

I do the watching so you don’t have to muddle through the mess, so sit back and prepare to laugh your brains out with my top 5 comedies streaming right now.

1. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+)

This 100+ million dollar fantasy animation by Disney is worth every penny! Family-friendly, but also action-packed. It’s a no-brainer for the what to see tonight itch.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans, and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good.

Release Date: Streaming now

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Lucille Soong





2. Willy’s Wonderland (Amazon Prime)

Stuffed with crazy action and perfect for the quirky star quality of Cage, the action/horror/comedy is already being hailed as a cult classic.

When his car breaks down, a quiet loner agrees to clean an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs. He soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside Willy’s Wonderland.

Rated: R

Release date: Streaming now

Director: Kevin Lewis

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, David Sheftell, Ric Reitz, Chris Warner, Kai Kadlec, Caylee Cowan





3. I Care a Lot (Netflix)

This recent Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe winner for Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot is a tiny gem with knock-out performances by Pike and Peter Dinklage.

A shady legal guardian lands in hot water when she tries to bilk a woman who has ties to a powerful gangster.

Release Date: Streaming now

Rated: R

Genre: Comedy/drama

Director: J Blakeson

Writer: J Blakeson

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González





4. French Exit (Amazon Prime)

Another Golden Globe tapped for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for gorgeous Michelle Pfeiffer, and a must-see for Pfeiffer fans!

A widowed New York socialite and her aimless son move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband’s inheritance.

Rated: R

Genre: Comedy/drama

Release date: Streaming now

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Writers: Patrick DeWitt (based on the book by), Patrick DeWitt

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts





5. Locked Down (HBO MAX)

Very pandemic relevant and full of thought-provoking laughs and thrills, this crime comedy stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway—enough said.

Just as they decide to separate, Linda and Paxton find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Rated: R

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Release date: Streaming now

Director: Doug Liman

Writer: Steven Knight

Stars: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anne Hathaway, Sonic



