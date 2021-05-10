Vikings: The Final Season Trailer

The History Channel’s hit historical drama series “Vikings” finalizes its powerful and deeply compelling six-season saga with a highly-anticipated two-hour broadcast premiere on Saturday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PT.

The final ten episodes unfold to reveal the inevitable fates of the sons of the late Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and other beloved characters. Over the years, The History Channel viewers lived vicariously through the enthralling adventures of these Viking warriors which included prosperous raids across England, crowning achievements ruling Kattegat and detrimental losses both on and off the battlefield. As the last season makes its broadcast debut, the drama only intensifies which means the complexities of war between brothers are far from over.

The remaining eight episodes of the final season follow Saturdays back-to-back each week (excluding June 19) at 8PM ET/PT on The History Channel.

Additionally, a one-hour special “VIKINGS: The Saga of The Vikings” airs ahead of the June 5 premiere at 7PM ET/PT; it finds Bjorn reunited with his brothers Ivar and Hvitserk for a strange gathering after Bjorn is gravely injured in battle.

As they share tales of the exploits of their people and prophecies of Ragnarök, it becomes clear this is not a simple reunion.