A veteran D.C. journalist (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father (Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe) thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break. Academy Award® nominee Dee Rees directs her adaptation of Joan Didion’s namesake novel, co-starring Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

