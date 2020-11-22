Watch Clip from FX’s “A Teacher” feat. Kate Mara and Nick Robinson

Sponsor Loading...

“A Teacher” explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a young teacher and her student. Beautiful and quietly enigmatic, Claire is the newest teacher at Westerbrook High School in Texas. Dissatisfied in her marriage to her college sweetheart, Claire’s life changes when Eric, a charming all-American senior in her English class, asks for help preparing for his SAT test.

Popular and outgoing, Eric is the captain of the soccer team and nearly inseparable from his best friends. Everything seems perfect on the surface, but Eric is forced to juggle the pressures of school, applying for college and a part-time job, all while helping take care of his two younger brothers.

As Claire and Eric begin to spend more time together, boundaries are crossed, and a subtle game of grooming begins. The permanent damage left in the wake of Claire’s choices becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore.

Stream the first four episodes of A Teacher now, exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Connect

A Teacher Facebook