A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret and they must fight to protect their freedom.

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Release date: July 10, 2020 (United States)

Producers: Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, Dana Goldberg, A.J. Dix, Don Granger, David Ellison, Marc Evans

Genres: Action, Fantasy