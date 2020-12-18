We Got a Red Sleigh Down! on South Park

Sponsor Loading...

The boys and Mr. Hankey are lead by one of the underpants

gnomes into the North Pole Flight Control Center.

The station is similar to the control center in ‘Black Hawk

Down’, but has several Christmas decorations around it.

“This is Santa’s flight control center! From here, we can monitor Santa from satellite as he travels the globe delivering presents!”

While bringing Christmas to Iraq, Santa Claus’s sleigh is shot down. The boys realize that Jesus is the only person who can save Santa now.

“Red Sleigh Down” S06