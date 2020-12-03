What’s Streaming this Week – December 1st

Each week, we put together an exciting list of release streaming.
This week we have an original new Hulu Series, The Hardy Boys as well as a Prime Video original, The Sound of Metal. Take a look at what else is available this week below.
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 – Hulu
When the Hardy boys, Frank and Joe and their father, Fenton arrive in Bridgeport they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister.
The Hardy Boys
Genre: Drama, Family, Mystery
Director: Jason Stone, Melanie Orr, Jeff Renfroe, Casey Walker
Stars: Alexander Elliot, Rohan Campbell, Jennifer Hsiung
Sound of Metal – Prime Video
A heavy-metal drummer’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.
The Sound of Metal
Genre: Drama, Music
Director: Darius Marder
Stars: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci
Angela’s Christmas Wish – Netflix
A sequel to the much loved Angela’s Christmas, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas.
Angela’s Christmas Wish
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family
Director: Damien O’Connor
Stars: Caitriona Balfe, Oscar Butler, Moe Dunford
Anastasia – Disney Plus
The last surviving child of the Russian Royal Family joins two con men to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death.
Anastasia
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama
Director: Don Bluth, Gary Goldman
Stars: Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Christopher Lloyd