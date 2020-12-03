What’s Streaming this Week – December 1st

Sponsor Loading...

Each week, we put together an exciting list of release streaming.

This week we have an original new Hulu Series, The Hardy Boys as well as a Prime Video original, The Sound of Metal. Take a look at what else is available this week below.

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 – Hulu





When the Hardy boys, Frank and Joe and their father, Fenton arrive in Bridgeport they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister.

The Hardy Boys

Genre: Drama, Family, Mystery

Director: Jason Stone, Melanie Orr, Jeff Renfroe, Casey Walker

Stars: Alexander Elliot, Rohan Campbell, Jennifer Hsiung

Sound of Metal – Prime Video





A heavy-metal drummer’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

The Sound of Metal

Genre: Drama, Music

Director: Darius Marder

Stars: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci

Angela’s Christmas Wish – Netflix





A sequel to the much loved Angela’s Christmas, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas.

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Director: Damien O’Connor

Stars: Caitriona Balfe, Oscar Butler, Moe Dunford

Anastasia – Disney Plus





The last surviving child of the Russian Royal Family joins two con men to reunite with her grandmother, the Dowager Empress, while the undead Rasputin seeks her death.

Anastasia

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Director: Don Bluth, Gary Goldman

Stars: Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Christopher Lloyd