What’s Streaming this Week-end December 18th

Each week we put together an exciting list of releases to stream this weekend.

The Prom is now out with Meryl Streep, James Corden & Nicole Kidman, along with the classic Secret Garden. We have also included some Christmas movies to boost your holiday spirits.

The Prom – Netflix





A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

On: Netflix

Director: Ryan Murphy

Starring: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

MPAA Ration: PG-13

Godmothered – Disney+





A young and unskilled fairy godmother ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored.

On: Disney+

Director: Sharon Maguire

Starring: June Squibb, Jillian Bell, Sonia Manzano, Jane Curtin

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

MPAA Ration: PG

The Secret Garden (2020)- Hulu)





An orphaned girl discovers a magical garden hidden at her strict uncle’s estate.

On: Hulu

Director: Sharon Maguire

Starring: Dixie Egerickx, Richard Hansell, David Verrey, Colin Firth

Genre: Drama, Family, Fantasy

MPAA Ration: PG

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)





When a high-powered CEO gets trapped by a snowstorm with his ultra-efficient executive assistance he can no longer deny he has feelings for her as more than an employee.

On: Prime Video

Director: Marco Deufemia

Starring: Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Henderson Wade, Scott Thompson

Genre: Romance

MPAA Ration: PG

A California Christmas – Netflix





With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

On: Netflix

Director: Shaun Paul Piccinino

Starring: Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Ali Afshar

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

MPAA Ration: PG