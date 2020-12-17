What’s Streaming this Week-end December 18th

Each week we put together an exciting list of releases to stream this weekend.
The Prom is now out with Meryl Streep, James Corden & Nicole Kidman, along with the classic Secret Garden. We have also included some Christmas movies to boost your holiday spirits.
The Prom – Netflix
A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.
On: Netflix
On: Netflix
Director: Ryan Murphy
Starring: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
MPAA Ration: PG-13
Godmothered – Disney+
A young and unskilled fairy godmother ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored.
On: Disney+
On: Disney+
Director: Sharon Maguire
Starring: June Squibb, Jillian Bell, Sonia Manzano, Jane Curtin
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family
MPAA Ration: PG
The Secret Garden (2020)- Hulu)
An orphaned girl discovers a magical garden hidden at her strict uncle’s estate.
On: Hulu
On: Hulu
Director: Sharon Maguire
Starring: Dixie Egerickx, Richard Hansell, David Verrey, Colin Firth
Genre: Drama, Family, Fantasy
MPAA Ration: PG
Snowbound for Christmas (2019)
When a high-powered CEO gets trapped by a snowstorm with his ultra-efficient executive assistance he can no longer deny he has feelings for her as more than an employee.
On: Prime Video
On: Prime Video
Director: Marco Deufemia
Starring: Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Henderson Wade, Scott Thompson
Genre: Romance
MPAA Ration: PG
A California Christmas – Netflix
With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.
On: Netflix
On: Netflix
Director: Shaun Paul Piccinino
Starring: Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard, Ali Afshar
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
MPAA Ration: PG