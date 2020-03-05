‘Zombie Army Trilogy’ Marches Onto Nintendo Switch this March

As revealed in the brand new trailer below, Zombie Army TrilogyY will bring nerve-shredding shooter action to Nintendo Switch later this month!

Travel to 1945 and slay on-the-go as you face off against the massive hordes that comprise Hitler’s Nazi zombie army. Use sniper rifles, machine guns and shotguns to rip through the waves of undead, and take on the demon dictator himself in an incredible final battle!

Zombie Army Trilogy comes with everything previously released on consoles. Survive 3 intense story campaigns and take on Horde Mode, all available either in singleplayer or drop-in, drop-out co-op for up to 4 players.

On Nintendo Switch, Zombie Army Trilogy offers brand new features:

• Local wireless co-op • Motion controls • Pro Controller and HD Rumble support • Supports new friend invite system

Zombie Army Trilogy, the cult Sniper Elite spinoff will be available both digitally and at retail on March 31st. The Zombie Army series has sold more than 4 million copies worldwide.