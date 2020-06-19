Static Multimedia community

​​​​​​​Survival-horror Adventure ‘The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters’ is Out Now...

Video Games

​​​​​​​Survival-horror Adventure ‘The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters’ is Out Now for Nintendo Switch and PS4

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters won the Grand Prix and the Best Narrative Awards at the Taipei Game Show Indie Game Award 2020. The title’s atmospheric, story-driven gameplay features hand-illustrated manhwa (Korean manga) that pits players against an unstoppable killer.

The Coma 2 continues the dark story introduced in The Coma: Recut with a new protagonist, Mina Park, a side-character from the first game. Players unfamiliar with the first game’s story will have no trouble diving in to explore the sinister shadow realm while eluding the clutches of a relentless, psychotic slasher. Distinctly Korean with lore going back for decades, the players must balance exploration and dangerous encounters to survive the night that concludes in multiple endings and possible perma-damage.

Features
  • Fear Dark Song’s relentless pursuit to kill you, now with an all-new AI
  • Craft items to prepare for critical life-or-death situations or risk permanent injury.
  • Explore the nightmarish district of Sehwa and discover its dark secrets.
  • Scavenge resources to survive deadly encounters and afflictions.
  • Unlock tools and upgrades to reach previously inaccessible areas.
  • Hide to avoid detection and certain death. Pass challenges to conceal your location.
  • Featuring vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and comic strips.

The earlier Steam release of The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters has garnered an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam status with 97% of players posting positive reviews for its vibrant visuals, nightmare-fuelled narrative, and killer AI.


The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is now available on the Nintendo eShop (10% launch discount until June 26th) and Playstation Store.

The game is released with 8 Skins as DLCs for $1.99 each and the following bundles for $24.99 –

PS4: Base Game + 8 Skins + 7 Avatars + Soundtrack + Theme
Nintendo Switch: Base Game + 8 skins

A release for Xbox One will take place later this year.

