​​​​​​​Survival-horror Adventure ‘The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters’ is Out Now for Nintendo Switch and PS4

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters won the Grand Prix and the Best Narrative Awards at the Taipei Game Show Indie Game Award 2020. The title’s atmospheric, story-driven gameplay features hand-illustrated manhwa (Korean manga) that pits players against an unstoppable killer.

The Coma 2 continues the dark story introduced in The Coma: Recut with a new protagonist, Mina Park, a side-character from the first game. Players unfamiliar with the first game’s story will have no trouble diving in to explore the sinister shadow realm while eluding the clutches of a relentless, psychotic slasher. Distinctly Korean with lore going back for decades, the players must balance exploration and dangerous encounters to survive the night that concludes in multiple endings and possible perma-damage.

Features

Fear Dark Song’s relentless pursuit to kill you, now with an all-new AI

Craft items to prepare for critical life-or-death situations or risk permanent injury.

Explore the nightmarish district of Sehwa and discover its dark secrets.

Scavenge resources to survive deadly encounters and afflictions.

Unlock tools and upgrades to reach previously inaccessible areas.

Hide to avoid detection and certain death. Pass challenges to conceal your location.

Featuring vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and comic strips.

The earlier Steam release of The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters has garnered an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam status with 97% of players posting positive reviews for its vibrant visuals, nightmare-fuelled narrative, and killer AI.





The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is now available on the Nintendo eShop (10% launch discount until June 26th) and Playstation Store.

The game is released with 8 Skins as DLCs for $1.99 each and the following bundles for $24.99 –

PS4: Base Game + 8 Skins + 7 Avatars + Soundtrack + Theme

Nintendo Switch: Base Game + 8 skins

A release for Xbox One will take place later this year.