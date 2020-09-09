’13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim’ Release English Voiceover Trailer

From the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, a new 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim trailer featuring English voiceover for the first time was released today! Watch as dreams and reality weave together and 13 protagonists untangle the mysteries in Vanillaware’s upcoming sci-fi mystery epic.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is currently up for digital pre-order from PlayStation Store! Pre-order today and get access to an exclusive digital artbook filled with high-definition images showing off Vanillaware’s signature painterly illustrations, character art, and more.

Lauded by Japanese game industry leaders, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim releases on September 22 exclusively for PlayStation®4 and takes the player along an edge-of-the-seat mystery across time, space, and humanity spanning thirteen intertwining stories.

Kaiju, robots, and an impending apocalypse terrorize Iori Fuyusaka’s dreams! Take a listen to the English voiceover in the new Dreams or Reality trailer:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Key Features: