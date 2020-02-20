5 Tips for Two Point Hospital on XBox

Two Point Hospital is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass on 25 February. Join Brand Director Craig and Community Manager Steggs as their five (vital) tips to achieve hospital management greatness!

Build up a hospital from nothing to a masterpiece as you design the most beautiful – or functional – healthcare operation in the whole of Two Point County.

Optimise your hospital design to increase patient (and cash) flow, arranging corridors, rooms and waiting areas to your exact specifications. Expand your hospital to multiple buildings as you look to get as many patients through the door as possible.

Place decorative and functional items around your hospital to improve its prestige, lower patient boredom, increase happiness and keep those end of year awards flowing in.