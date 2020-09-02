A Feast for the Vultures: New ‘Desperados III’ DLC

The first DLC of the Desperados III Season Pass adds a full new mission to the game, “Money for the Vultures – Part 1. Late to the Party.” This mission takes place well after the events of Desperados III, and brings Cooper and the gang back together to hunt down Vincent DeVitt’s hidden riches. Help them uncover a mysterious vault, avoid bloodthirsty looters, and find out if the enigmatic Rosie from Baton Rouge can really be trusted, or if she has her own interests at heart.

The new mission comes as part of the Desperados III Season Pass and is also sold separately at 5.99 for consoles / 4.99 (PC). The mission will be available now.

Additional to the content from the DLC, a free update for all owners of Desperados III will also be available, and adds another epic Baron’s challenge:

The Baron dares you to make one last trip to Devil’s Canyon to ask yourself: “What if?” Take control of an unleashed young Cooper, who has finally mastered his knife-throwing skills, and fight your way through Devil’s Canyon to face your nemesis, Frank, for the final time. One good throw is all it takes.