Acclaimed Tactical Fantasy RPG ‘Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark’ Gets 1st Expansion

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark takes you to the world of Teora, a land once ravaged by a brutal beast bent on destruction. Teora narrowly escaped its dire fate thanks to the Council of Immortals, who now rule the land through their mortal agents, the Arbiters. The Council and their Arbiters keep the peace by enforcing stability and order… but at what cost? Step into the boots of Kyrie, an Arbiter that sets out on an adventure to protect the land and uncover centuries-old secrets that could shake the very foundation of everything her order stands for.

It has been over a year since players made their mark on an epic fantasy adventure through the lands of Teora, but their journey is not quite over yet. Missions and Monsters is the first expansion that brings several new additions to enrich the gameplay. You’ll now be able to recruit powerful monsters from across the land of Teora, customize them with their own classes, and send them into battle alongside the rest of your forces. As your army grows, you’ll get to dispatch your troops on missions of their own to gather precious resources, earn special rewards, unlock new locations and classes, and, ultimately, keep the land a safer place! Face new challenges that will test your tactical mettle as you embark on larger-scale battles against the deadliest monsters the land has ever seen!

Key Features:

Recruit and tame monsters to join your roster!

Customize your monster allies with the new monster subclass system, selecting up to 2 optional subclasses from a selection of more than 20.

Unlock 3 new human classes, the Beastmaster, Samurai, and Wrangler, adding a variety of new powerful abilities to your arsenal.

Uncover new equipment and crafting recipes.

Discover 5 new locations, featuring a combination of larger encounter battles and powerful named monster enemies.

Face deadly new encounters, including the largest-scale battles seen in-game and challenging end-game content additions. Upgrade Arbiter’s Guilds across the land to reap benefits and rewards for the party.

New in-game system to send recruits out on missions lets you collect new rewards and open up new content.

New songs will accompany you as you explore the land of Teora.

Challenge yourself with new achievements!





Missions and Monsters is set for release on 23rd of June for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.