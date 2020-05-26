‘Ageless’ Showcases its Time-Bending Platforming Mechanics in New Video

Team17 and One More Dream Studios have unveiled a new trailer showcasing the ancient power players can wield in Ageless, the upcoming puzzle platformer that utilises time manipulation. The new gameplay trailer shows how this power can be used to navigate the various levels, from manipulating the age of creatures to freezing time itself.

Solve puzzles and take on the challenging platforming of Ageless by altering the age of animals and plant life around you! Play as Kiara, a young girl who braves through heartache and loss as she journeys across a mysterious world to discovers its secrets as well as herself!

Features:

Multi-stage aging for plants and animals: Age flora and fauna through various stages of their life cycle to solve the puzzles standing in your way.

Timeless platforming: Ageless uses the environment to produce intricate platforming challenges. While ‘ageless’ players can use living creatures to dash through the air, consuming the life force and de-ageing the plant or animal in the process.

Unique worlds: Each area has its own plants and animals to utilize, realized in a hand-drawn pixel art.

Mysterious collectables. Becoming ‘ageless’ allows players to see and collect optional hidden items that will only be accessible via intricate platforming challenges hidden throughout the levels.





Ageless soon to be released on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.