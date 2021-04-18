‘All New Update’ for A3: Still Alive Adds Scholar Class and 5x Growth Bonuses

Loading...

A3: Still Alive, Netmarble’s dark fantasy open world mobile RPG, received its latest update today, which brings a whole new way to play the game with the introduction of the Scholar Class.

To celebrate, players can look forward to a series of in-game activities that boost combat power and offer buffs that benefit continued growth of their characters, Soul Linkers, and Shus, the player’s Avian familiars that assist them during battles.

Scholars are a new and well-rounded warrior class in which players can specialize in close and long-range combat depending on which skills are used. The Scholar also has access to four types of summons they can activate. Players eager to play the Scholar can look forward to new Starter Missions, which offer various rewards once completed. After the update, players will receive a 7★ Hecamione Soul Linker, EXP Soul Stars, Complement Chests, and other various boosting benefits in order to reach 2M Combat Power in 2 weeks, regardless of the classes.

This update also brings the following to players:

From April 15 – May 06, players can look forward to Bonus Hot Time that offers a 400% in EXP earned with monster hunt in new servers

that offers a in with monster hunt in new servers When reaching certain in-game level, players can achieve Main Quest Auto-Clear Tickets for automatic mission clear with Gold

for automatic mission clear with Gold Players over Lv. 50 can participate in Mine Exchange Event and have until April 29 to redeem Sealed Grimoire tickets (which can be found in the Shiland Mine) for EXP Chests

More information can be found at A3: Still Alive

Set in an apocalyptic fantasy world of swords and sorcery, A3: Still Alive is a cross-genre mobile experience that pairs the enormous and living worlds of Open-World RPGs with the extreme combat of Battle Royale. Players must be vigilant in an always-open Player vs.

Player (PvP) environment as they fight against enemies with intense hack & slash combat and prove their mettle in a variety of PvP and Player vs. Environment (PvE) modes. A3: Still Alive is beautifully rendered with splendid console-quality 3D graphics that are brought to life thanks to the outstanding optimization of the Unity Engine.

A3: Still Alive is now available as a free digital download (with in-app purchases) on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, in 172 countries around the world.