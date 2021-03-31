Amnesia: Rebirth Gets Adventure Mode on Steam, GOG and Epic Store

Loading...

One of the top horror games launched in 2020, Amnesia: Rebirth, is now welcoming adventure fans to experience this unique game; safe from monsters, darkness and jumpscares. Swedish studio, Frictional Games, launched today Amnesia: Rebirth Adventure Mode on Steam, GOG.com, and Epic Games Store, celebrating the release with a fantastic 40% discount! PlayStation will receive Adventure Mode in the next few weeks.

In a Dev Diary, Fredrik Olsson Creative Lead on Amnesia: Rebirth explains the new mode and what to expect!





What’s Adventure Mode?

Amnesia: Rebirth Adventure Mode is a new way to experience the fantastic quest of Tasi Trianon with its captivating narrative, cool environments, unique theme and challenging puzzles, without the anxiety-inducing, and very distressing elements present in the original game.

“The game still has its very serious theme and sometimes unnerving ambiance, but the new mode feels a lot more like an Indiana Jones type of adventure in places where it would otherwise be more of a horror experience,” explains Fredrik Olsson.

The game is still the same at its core. Following the story of Tasi Trianon, she finds herself in the desolate landscape of the Algerian desert, battling against her fears and pain as she fights to save the ones closest to her. Amnesia: Rebirth will take you through a wide variety of uncanny environments, from scorched deserts and dark caves to forgotten ruins and alien landscapes.

How is Adventure Mode different?

The new mode removes all life-threatening encounters with monsters, as well as the harrowing sound and visual effects that would affect Tasi’s fear levels. The environments are now lit up to a point where you won’t have the same feeling of claustrophobia and trepidation, allowing you to explore freely without worrying about monsters or Tasi’s mental state.

In addition, Adventure Mode includes a number of bonus puzzles that add up to the experience of a true Lovecraftian mystery adventure novel.

“We believe that anyone who loves a good story-driven adventure game will be stoked about this new mode. Not everyone is into horror and we don’t want that to block people from experiencing Tasi’s story,” comments Fredrik. “We did something very similar when we released the Safe mode for SOMA. It was extremely well received and opened up the game to a much broader audience, something we hope will happen with Rebirth as well.”

Without spoiling anything for you, expect a creepy adventure thriller game that takes you on a journey through a wonderfully crafted world. The game conserves much of its dramatic essence going full out with a compelling story – a tense, slowly-building plot to uncover the mystery surrounding Tasi’s situation and her fight for survival.

Adventure Mode is now out on Steam, GOG.com, and Epic Games Store at 40% off. PlayStation will receive Adventure Mode in the next few weeks. If you haven’t already picked up any of Frictional Games’ previous titles you can do so now at an 80% discount, as part of celebrating the release of the new free mode for Rebirth.