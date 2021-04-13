Announcing Gord, a New Dark Fantasy Adventure Strategy Game Set to Launch in 2022

Loading...

Covenant, a new Polish game development studio founded by former CD PROJEKT RED and 11 bit studios producer Stan Just, is thrilled to announce its first game – Gord.

Gord is a single player, adventure strategy game featuring developing societies, eerie forbidden lands, and remarkable mythical creatures. Players complete quests and manage a populace whose personal stories and well-being impact the fate of the settlement.

Key features:

Adventure strategy in a dark fantasy setting – Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn as they venture deep into forbidden lands and ensure the survival of your populace in a grim fantasy world inspired by Slavic folklore.

– Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn as they venture deep into forbidden lands and ensure the survival of your populace in a grim fantasy world inspired by Slavic folklore. A unique city-builder with survival elements – Grow your gord from a humble settlement to a formidable fortress while your population is constantly at risk from enemy tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk in the surrounding woods.

– Grow your gord from a humble settlement to a formidable fortress while your population is constantly at risk from enemy tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk in the surrounding woods. AI-driven quest system to ensure lots of variety – Side quests and random encounters will send you off into the wilderness to hunt down legendary creatures, uncover secrets about the Ancients, or vanquish a nasty scourge.

– Side quests and random encounters will send you off into the wilderness to hunt down legendary creatures, uncover secrets about the Ancients, or vanquish a nasty scourge. Custom scenarios with procedural level generation – Choose from a variety of primary objectives, select the level size, the intensity of raids, the environment you’ll play in, the types of enemies you’ll face, starting resources, and even the severity of the weather.

– Choose from a variety of primary objectives, select the level size, the intensity of raids, the environment you’ll play in, the types of enemies you’ll face, starting resources, and even the severity of the weather. Impactful Sanity and Burden systems – Every aspect of your settlers’ lives – from illness and hunger to the death of their kin – can impact your villagers’ psychological state.

– Every aspect of your settlers’ lives – from illness and hunger to the death of their kin – can impact your villagers’ psychological state. Unleash powerful Incantations – Spells vary in nature – some are offensive while others are defensive – but they all help to tip the battlefield in your favor.

– Spells vary in nature – some are offensive while others are defensive – but they all help to tip the battlefield in your favor. Uncover the world’s mysteries in The Chronicle – Pages torn from The Chronicle will be scattered throughout the game’s landscapes, giving dedicated players an additional challenge of discovering lore that explains the Gord universe.

Be sure to add Gord to your Steam Wishlist and keep in touch with the latest news. In the coming weeks, the developers will share more info about the game while shedding light on what makes their studio special and worthy of its recent “Great Place to Work” award.