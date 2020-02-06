Apex Legends Showcases Character Trailer for Revenant

A human-hitman turned into a nightmare simulacrum, Revenant has been dealing death for centuries. The return of Hammond Robotics to the Outlands has given him a new target. Now his synthetics sights are set on the company that created him and any Legends who cross his path. Revenant throws out Silence devices to disable other Legends’ abilities and make them easy prey. And with his ability to scale obstacles and crouch-walk with unnatural speed, nowhere is safe. Revenant can even rescue his squadmates from death itself — as long they’re useful to him. Become a killing machine and teach your foes the meaning of fear.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier.