Arcade Shooter ‘It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains’ Hits PS4

With over 65,000 copies sold on PC, Mac and Linux alone, we’re exposing more and more people are being exposed to It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains to make sure no more brains get eaten by those nasty aliens. That’s right, console players are coming into the fray.

Who’s the most awesome alien slayer in the entire world? You are, obviously, and now you can prove it! It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains is a unique Arcade top-down shooter. Looking for addicting gameplay elements, four-player local co-op mode, and tons of aliens to send into oblivion? Yes, yes and yes? You’re in the right place!

A merciless alien species has invaded Earth and they feed on human brains (duh). Wander the city and other atmospheric locations as a no-nonsense kind of guy with the two essentials in life—a flashlight and something to turn aliens into goo. Things look pretty bad and there’s chaos everywhere! Time to save the world! Again!

Find powerful weapons, use your flashlight and special powers to send the unwanted intergalactic guests back into space or just kill them, whichever comes first. Watch out—there are different alien types and they all think your brain is delicious! Survive hordes of enemies trying to corner you and get inside your skull… at least until you set a new high score and die like a badass.

Some of the coolest features in the game:

° Six exciting, co-op, campaign missions that up to four players can enjoy locally

° A brand-new prologue to the game, showing you how to become a pro in no-time

° Survival mode to spice the game up

° Completely re-done interface, making it easier to focus on slaying aliens

° An incredible techno soundtrack that is sure to raise your heartbeat

° Visually updated and upgraded over the original in every possible way

° Re-balanced difficulty, making it more fun for both new and experienced players

Can you make it through endless hordes of brain-eating aliens? It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains launches today on PS4, Xbox and Switch.