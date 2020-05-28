Atomicrops Launch Trailer on Nintendo Switch

Get ready to farm, marry, kill your way to post-apocalyptic glory in the wildest bullet hell farming sim ever known to bunditkind.

Atomicrops is an action roguelite farming simulator. Armed with your hoe, a watering pail, and a fully automatic weapon, you must grow ultra-GMO crops to feed the local town… and make a hefty profit. Defend your land from the mutant pests and bandits that invade nightly to ravage your fields. Court and wed townsfolk to fight and farm by your side. Gather upgrades to increase yields, profit, and power. Befriend the local wildlife to help with the chores.

Atomicrops is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 28th.