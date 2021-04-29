Backworlds Paints Itself Onto the Nintendo Switch

Logic Ember Limited and publisher Skymap Games have announced that the painterly puzzle platformer Backworlds will be releasing digitally on the Nintendo Switch, May 20th, 2021.

The dimension-hopping puzzler was part of the Indie Megabooth official selection at PAX West 2018, and PAX East the following year. Prepare for artistic exploration on the go with a breadth of Switch-specific features.

Loading...

Main Features

Unique painting puzzle mechanics – let the creativity flow in your solutions!

Non-linear exploration – choose your own path to explore Backworlds your own way!

Explore four unique worlds – each with its own original atmosphere and parallel world mechanics.

Find hidden secrets in each level.

The brush is mightier than the sword – Take on bosses with difficult puzzle-solving encounters

You can definitely feel the art of the world with Backworlds making use of the Nintendo Switch’s HD Rumble feature.

Paint with newfound precision using the Nintendo Switch’s Gyroscope and Touch Screen technology!

Explore a Vast World of Perplexing Puzzles and Serene Scenery

Backworlds is a multidimensional puzzler where you explore the world by painting your way through it. Paint between two parallel worlds, each with its own unique set of properties. There are four unique worlds to experience, each with its own parallel world just waiting to be discovered. Discover the depths of a desert with a deep ocean waiting to be explored beneath its surface with a few brush strokes. Flip the gravity on an airship, or climb walls in a city. Only you can solve the puzzles across this diverse and colorful world!

Wishlist the game today on the Nintendo eShop before it launches on May 20th!