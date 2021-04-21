Batman Joins Fortnite in Zero Point Trailer

A crack splits the sky above Gotham City…a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from. Batman has been drawn into Fortnite!

Two pop culture forces collide in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a six-issue series written by Christos Gage and illustrated by Reilly Brown, with concept and story consultation from chief creative officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard. Get the first issue in comic book shops and on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Tuesday, April 20!